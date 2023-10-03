72°F
Homicides

North Las Vegas detectives investigate fatal shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2023 - 6:23 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas homicide detectives were investigating a fatal shooting Monday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 20 block of Hoke Edward Court, near West Lone Mountain Road and North Commerce Street, police said in a news release.

Officers found a man believed to be in his early 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were notified and took over the investigation, according to police.

No arrests have been made, however detectives said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

The identification of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives have been notified.

Anyone who may have information about the crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

