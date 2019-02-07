North Las Vegas fatal shooting linked to 2 other killings

A 16-year-old boy faces a murder charge in connection with the October fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in North Las Vegas, which police believe is linked to two other deadly shootings.

North Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 16-year-old boy faces a murder charge in connection with the October fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in North Las Vegas, which police believe is linked to two other deadly shootings.

Andru Jarone Rollins was fatally shot Oct. 26 on the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue. North Las Vegas police found Rollins on Oct. 26 inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest, the Clark County coroner’s office has said.

Police in January arrested Alvin Craig Calloway in the shooting, believed to be in retaliation for a robbery in which someone took about $50 and a cigar from Calloway at gunpoint, according to his arrest report.

He faces charges of murder with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, as well as a misdemeanor charge of making a false statement to obstruct an officer, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

Detectives with the North Las Vegas Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department’s gang task force filed the arrest report on Jan. 25 while Calloway was in the Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of jaywalking and running from Metro officers days prior.

Witnesses told detectives that after they saw someone rob Calloway, the person “threw some of the property onto Rollins lap as if he was sharing the proceeds from the robbery,” the report said. Witnesses told police a man went to purchase marijuana from Rollins later that day, and when Rollins left the apartment to tell the man he didn’t have change, he was shot.

Calloway is the only suspect in Rollins’ shooting, North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt said Wednesday.

When Metro officers tried to stop Calloway for jaywalking on Jan. 15, he ran from the officers, who saw him throw away a handgun during the chase, the report said. Metro’s forensic laboratory determined the gun was the weapon used to kill Rollins.

Witnesses told police that the shooting that killed Rollins was linked to two other shootings around North Las Vegas.

Four days after Rollins was killed, 18-year-old Keimarre Galvin of Las Vegas was gunned down in the same apartment complex. At the time of the shooting, North Las Vegas police said it wasn’t a random act of violence and was being investigated in connection with Rollins’ death.

Calloway’s arrest report mentions detectives were called to investigate another shooting at the apartment complex on Oct. 30, the day Galvin was killed, that was “rumored to be retaliation for the first shooting.”

Detectives were still investigating if the shootings that killed Rollins and Galvin are related, Leavitt said Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, police had not identified a suspect in Galvin’s killing.

A little more than a week after Rollins was killed, another young man was gunned down just outside the border of North Las Vegas.

Jeremy Seals, 20, was shot on Nov. 4 while walking with his girlfriend along West Lake Mead Boulevard, near J Street, Las Vegas police have said.

Detectives determined that one of the witnesses they spoke to about Rollins’ killing was present when the Oct. 30 and Nov. 4 shootings occurred. That person was not Seals’ girlfriend, Leavitt said Wednesday.

The witness, who was interviewed at the Las Vegas Detention Center, told police he saw someone rob Calloway, but it was unclear if he witnessed the shooting that killed Rollins, the report said.

That witness was not in jail on charges related to the three shootings, Leavitt said Wednesday.

Detectives later determined that before Rollins’ killing, Calloway was robbed by a person with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun. When Seals was shot, he had the same model of gun with him.

It was unclear if police believe Seals robbed Calloway.

Calloway remained in custody Wednesday on a $185,000 bail. If released, he will be electronically monitored, have a 7 p.m. curfew, and will only be able to travel to court, school, work and church, court records show.

A preliminary hearing in Calloway’s case is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 13, Las Vegas court records show.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.