North Las Vegas homicide reported after death from unknown injury

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2021 - 12:49 pm
 
Updated July 8, 2021 - 5:18 pm
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Homicide detectives in North Las Vegas were investigating Thursday after a man died from an unknown injury.

Officers were called at 5:30 a.m. to a park near the 2600 block of Tonopah Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Civic Center Drive, after a report of an injured person, according to a statement from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, died at the scene, but police did not divulge his injuries.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man and determine his cause and manner of death after his family is notified.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Alexis Ford contributed to this report.

