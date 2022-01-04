North Las Vegas man accused of killing co-worker during pool project

A North Las Vegas man is accused of murder after police said he killed a man while the two worked on refurbishing a pool in November.

Kevin Ortiz Martinez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Garey Flores, 30, died Dec. 5 at University Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

An arrest report for Kevin Ortiz Martinez showed that on Nov. 29, a homeowner on the 2800 block of Alcoa Avenue, near West Sahara Avenue, employed Pablo Ortiz Martinez to refurbish his pool. Ortiz hired his sons, Kevin Ortiz Martinez and Oscar Ortiz, and a third unrelated man, Flores, to complete the job.

The father told police he sent Oscar Ortiz to another job, and around 4 p.m. asked him to retrieve tools from the Alcoa job. Oscar Ortiz said he found Flores alone inside the pool, unconscious and with a head injury, according to the arrest report.

Pablo Ortiz Martinez told police he called Kevin Ortiz Martinez and told him to confess.

“Kevin acknowledged an incident took place but refused to elaborate,” according to the arrest report. “Pablo convinced Kevin to return to the scene and surrender to law enforcement.”

Kevin Ortiz Martinez told police Flores made him angry and the two fought. He refused to provide a statement at the station without an attorney.

Ortiz Martinez was booked on battery resulting in substantial bodily harm Nov. 29. He was released on $2,000 bail with high-level electronic ankle monitoring, according to court records. A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 20 to determine if prosecutors will file additional charges.

