North Las Vegas man allegedly killed by roommate identified

A man who allegedly was shot and killed by his roommate on Friday inside their North Las Vegas apartment died of a gunshot wound to his head, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Andre D. Smith, 49, was pronounced dead Friday morning at the scene on the 5000 block of North Losee Road. The North Las Vegas man’s death has been ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office.

His roommate, 30-year-old Kiahna Katrice Hawkins, initially claimed she was acting in self defense but was arrested later that day on one count of murder with a deadly weapon, North Las Vegas police have said. She remained held on $1 million bail on Monday at the Las Vegas Detention Center, jail records show.

No other details have been released.

Hawkins’ arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday morning in North Las Vegas Justice Court.

Anyone with additional information in the case may call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

