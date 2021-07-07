North Las Vegas man arrested in 17-year-old’s killing

More than two months after a 17-year-old was dropped off at Henderson Hospital with a gunshot wound, it remained unclear what led to the teen’s death.

Ryk Mosley (Metropolitan Police Department)

According to documents released by the Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday, Ryk Mosley, 28, of North Las Vegas was arrested May 28 in connection with the death of Noel Carbajal.

Officers were called at 11:43 p.m. April 30 to the Whitney Community Center, 5712 Missouri Ave., near Boulder Highway, after reports of gunfire nearby, but no one was at the scene when police arrived, Metro Lt. Ray Spencer previously told the Review-Journal.

Carbajal was dropped off at Henderson Hospital and taken to University Medical Center where he died an hour after the shooting from a gunshot wound of the left leg with vascular injury, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

At the time of the shooting, Spencer said police detained multiple people in what investigators believed was a gunfight.

According to the arrest report released Wednesday, detectives reviewed security footage and home video from near the community center, which showed multiple cars and groups of people in the area, gunfire erupting and cars speeding away.

One of the cars involved was spotted at a nearby home by a Metro helicopter, and during a search of the car, investigators found an AR-15 with ammunition that matched some of the shell casings found at the scene of the shooting. Inside the bag with the weapon were pills with Mosley’s name on it.

In the garage of the home, another vehicle was found with a suspected bullet hole on the side, but Mosley declined to speak to police.

Mosley has three active cases in Las Vegas Justice Court, including three charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a gun, carrying or concealing a weapon without a permit and, as of June 2, a charge of open murder.

He is being held without bail and is scheduled for another hearing in the murder case on Tuesday.

