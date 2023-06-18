North Las Vegas man found fatally shot
At approximately 6:35 p.m., North Las Vegas police responded to reports of a shooting near Dillon Avenue and North Bassler. Street.
A man was fatally shot in North Las Vegas Saturday night, according to police.
At approximately 6:35 p.m., North Las Vegas police responded to reports of a shooting near Dillon Avenue and North Bassler Street, according to a press release.
Officers found an adult male in his late 20s who had been shot and died at the scene.
Anyone with information about the crime can contact 702-622-9111. To remain anonymous call 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
Contact Lorraine Longhi at 702-387-5298 or llonghi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lolonghi on Twitter.