Homicides

North Las Vegas man found fatally shot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2023 - 10:48 pm
 
North Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot in North Las Vegas Saturday night, according to police.

At approximately 6:35 p.m., North Las Vegas police responded to reports of a shooting near Dillon Avenue and North Bassler Street, according to a press release.

Officers found an adult male in his late 20s who had been shot and died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crime can contact 702-622-9111. To remain anonymous call 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Lorraine Longhi at 702-387-5298 or llonghi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lolonghi on Twitter.

