North Las Vegas man killed during home invasion identified
Police said Robert Austin, 55, was shot to death outside his apartment on the 1200 block of West Alexander Road on Dec. 4 as he struggled with the armed intruder.
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 55-year-old man who was killed early this month after an armed intruder forced his way into his home.
Robert Austin was found dead Dec. 4 outside his apartment on the 1200 block of West Alexander Road, east of Martin Luther King Boulevard, after a fight between two men was reported.
Austin and his wife were home when they heard a knock at the door. When his wife answered, a man with a gun “pushed his way into the apartment and struggled with the victim,” North Las Vegas police said.
The 55-year-old Austin pulled the suspect outside, where the two men continued struggling.
After the men were outside, a second man appeared and shot at Austin, police said. The shooter and the other man drove away from the scene in a silver 2007 to 2009 Lexus sedan.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
