North Las Vegas man stabbed to death ID’d; roommate in custody

Jace Trevon Ernst, 25, died of a stab wound to his left chest late Friday, the Clark County coroner’s office determined. His death was ruled a homicide.

Dymund Ellis faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon after her roommate died of stab wounds late Friday. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

The Clark County coroner has identified a man who police suspect was stabbed to death by his roommate late Friday.

North Las Vegas police determined that an argument between Ernst and his roommate, 19-year-old Dymund Ellis, broke out shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on the 3400 block of East Cheyenne Avenue.

Police spokesman Eric Leavitt said Ellis was taken into custody without incident when officers arrived at the scene. She was booked Saturday into the Las Vegas Detention Center and faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

