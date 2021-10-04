79°F
North Las Vegas man suspected of killing juvenile son, then himself

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2021 - 10:00 am
 
(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
North Las Vegas police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 6300 block of Giant Oak Street at 3:42 p.m. An initial investigation revealed that a man in his 40s had fatally shot his juvenile son and then killed himself, North Las Vegas police spokesperson Alex Cuevas said.

Detectives are investigating. No other information was immediately available early Monday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

