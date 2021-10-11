North Las Vegas mom charged in 2020 death of 2-month-old son

Tattiyona Wilson, 27, repeatedly told police investigators that she had no idea how the infant sustained three skull fractures.

A North Las Vegas woman has been charged with murder in the 2020 killing of her 2-month-old son, according to police and court records.

Tattiyona Wilson, 27, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 5 on murder and child abuse charges in the killing of Xaden Jackson on Sept. 27, 2020. North Las Vegas police said in an arrest report for Wilson that the infant was rushed to University Medical Center that day and later died.

The Clark County coroner said the baby died from blunt force injuries. Police said the child died from three skull fractures.

Detectives wrote in the report that Wilson repeatedly denied harming the baby when initially questioned by detectives. She told police she was suffering from post-partem depression at the time of her son’s death but that “she had no idea what could have caused Xaden to die,” police wrote in the report.

Police also questioned the child’s father, who’s name was blacked out in the arrest report. The man said he had no idea how Jackson suffered the injuries at an apartment on Losee Road, near East Washburn Road.

Police, however, said Wilson subsequently failed a polygraph test administered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. And, they also said Wilson later changed her story to police, telling investigators that another child who lived in the family’s home could have harmed the baby.

“(A detective) confronted Wilson again about changing her story when she spoke with (a witness,)” police wrote in the report. “Wilson advised that she had never been through an incident like this before. She changed her story because it ‘was a lot.’”

Police wrote that they ultimately searched Wilson’s phone and found “several suspicious searches in her internet browser history.” The details of the searches were blacked out in the arrest report.

Wilson was scheduled to appear in North Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday for a status check in the case.

