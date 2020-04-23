North Las Vegas officer fatally shoots man following fight

Police said in a release Thursday afternoon that two officers were escorting a woman back into her home after she reported abuse from her boyfriend around 6 a.m.

A North Las Vegas officer fatally shot a man Thursday morning following a domestic dispute and a struggle with police.

Police said in a release Thursday afternoon that two officers were escorting a woman back into her home on the 700 block of East Nelson Avenue after she reported abuse from her boyfriend around 6 a.m. Officers accompanied the woman to retrieve her phone and shoes from the home. In the bedroom, they encountered the boyfriend and tried to arrest him, but he fought with officers and put one in a chokehold, the release said.

Police said the officer in a chokehold broke free and shot the boyfriend in the chest.

The officers “immediately began life saving efforts,” police said, but the man died at a hospital.

The officer who shot him will be identified within 72 hours.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased after his family is notified.

