North Las Vegas officer kills daughter, then self, police say

Police at scene of a homicide in the 2500 block of Perryville Avenue in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

An off-duty North Las Vegas police officer killed his juvenile daughter and then took his own life Sunday in a central valley neighborhood, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The unidentified officer also shot his wife and teenage son, both of whom suffered survivable wounds, police said.

Police responded shortly before 4 a.m. to a home in the 2500 block of Perryville Avenue, near Tonopah Drive, south of Lake Mead Boulevard.

The woman and teenage boy were able to run away, and police learned that the man and girl were still inside, police said.

SWAT officers responded and “made an emergency entry into the residence” where they found their bodies, police said.

A quarrel between the married couple escalated into violence when the man tried to shoot the woman, according to police.

Their son intervened before he was shot.

A North Las Vegas police department spokesman declined to comment.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to release the identities of the man and his daughter.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

The Southern Nevada Family Justice Center, a hub that offers resources for victims of domestic violence, can be reached at 702-828-7714 or fjc@lvmpd.com. The Shade Tree, which offers shelter for women, children and pets, operates a crisis hotline operated 24/7 at 855-385-0072.

