North Las Vegas police arrest man in deadly shooting

North Las Vegas police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 39-year-old man Sunday following an argument.

(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 39-year-old man Sunday following an argument.

Kerry Brock Sr., 42, was taken into custody Tuesday on the 2100 block of Venus Street, less than a half mile from the scene of the homicide, police said.

Brock faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon in the death of Darvious Alexander of Las Vegas. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner.

Officers responded to a call just before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 21oo block of East Cheyenne Avenue, where they found Alexander suffering from gunshot wounds. Police determined that the shooting happened on the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive after two men got into an argument, the department said.

Further details were not immediately available. Brock is being held at the Las Vegas Detention Center on $1 million bail, records show.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.