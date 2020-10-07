North Las Vegas police arrest man in July shooting death of woman

A 26-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a previously unreported homicide in North Las Vegas, police confirmed Tuesday.

Denze Cary was arrested on one count of open murder in the death of a woman who was dropped off at 5:46 a.m. July 19 at North Vista Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas.

The woman died shortly after being admitted to the hospital, Cuevas said, and the people who dropped her off told police where the shooting happened.

The woman will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Cary is being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court again Nov. 10, according to jail records.

More information regarding his arrest was not yet available Tuesday.

