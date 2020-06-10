North Las Vegas police arrest suspect in fatal May shooting

North Las Vegas police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting last month near Interstate 15 and Lake Mead Boulevard.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting last month near Interstate 15 and Lake Mead Boulevard.

Robert Lewis, 36, was arrested and charged with open murder after police said he shot and killed 46-year-old Kevin Dixon around 11 p.m. May 26 on the 1800 block of Goldfield Street.

“The investigation revealed that the victim and Lewis were known to each other and had a known quarrel. A confrontation between the two men during this incident resulted in Lewis shooting the victim,” according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokeswoman Caitlyn Ebert.

Dixon died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s office.

Lewis is being held without bail pending a hearing June 17.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.