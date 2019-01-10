North Las Vegas police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of boy

North Las Vegas police found Aneas David King about 5:10 p.m. Wednesday suffering from at least one gunshot wound in a residential neighborhood near Coleman Street and San Miguel Avenue.

North Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy Wednesday evening.

The boy killed was Aneas David King, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His cause and manner of death were pending Thursday afternoon.

A 10th grade student by that name attended Cheyenne High School, Clark County School District spokesman David Roddy said.

Further details on the person arrested in King’s death were not immediately available, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Aaron Patty said Thursday.

About 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a residential neighborhood in the area of Coleman Street and San Miguel Avenue, near Simmons Street and West Craig Road. There they found King suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police had not determined a motive in the shooting as of Wednesday night, but Patty said they did not believe it was a random act of violence.

It also was unclear if Aneas lived in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred. Patty said police were interviewing neighbors and trying to locate any video surveillance of the shooting.

The boy’s death marked the first homicide investigated by the department in 2019.

