North Las Vegas police arrest suspect in triple homicide

North Las Vegas police have arrested a man on three counts of murder after a triple homicide Sunday .

Jose Easley (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police have arrested a man on three counts of murder after a triple homicide Sunday.

Police arrested Jose Easley Jr., 41, Wednesday night in the Las Vegas Valley in the deaths of three members of the Nash family, who were shot and killed in a parking lot Sunday night near West Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street.

“I’m glad we got someone,” North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said.

Easley was jailed in the Las Vegas Detention Center on the murder charges as well as counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, prohibited possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

The Sunday shooting killed Susan Nash, 52, and two of her adult children, Deonte’ Nash, 31, and Dejona’e Nash, 20, the coroner’s office said.

A motive for the shooting still wasn’t clear Thursday morning, although police initially said it didn’t appear to be a random act.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.