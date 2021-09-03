North Las Vegas police hunt for pickup truck after fatal shooting

Man in his 20s killed by gunshots fired from a faded black Ford F-150 truck, with a Tonneau truckbed cover and a Raiders logo on the passenger door, police said.

North Las Vegas police are searching for a pickup truck involved in a fatal shooting Friday afternoon.

Officers were called at noon to Englestad Street and Bursting Sun Avenue, just north of Cheyenne Avenue, after receiving a report of a shooting. Upon arrival they found a man, believed to be in his 20s, inside a car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alexander Cuevas said.

The man died at the scene, police said.

The department asked the public’s help to locate a faded black Ford F-150 truck believed to be involved in the shooting. The truck is a 2003 to 2005 model with a Tonneau truckbed cover and a Raiders logo on the passenger door, police said.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

The man who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

