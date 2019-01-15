North Las Vegas police ID 17-year-old as suspect in boy’s death

A 17-year-old boy has been identified as the suspect in a shooting last week that left a 16-year-old boy dead in North Las Vegas.

Photos showing 16-year-old Aneas King at a candle-lit vigil on January 10, 2019. The boy was fatally shot at the location of the vigil, San Miguel Avenue and Coleman Street, in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, January 9, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

County booking logs show Allen Griffin, 17, was certified as an adult and transferred Friday to the Clark County Detention Center on one felony count of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon in the death of Aneas David King.

The North Las Vegas Police Department announced an arrest in the case on Thursday, the day after Aneas was shot and killed, but have not released further details.

The shooting happened on Wednesday evening near Coleman Street and San Miguel Avenue, south of West Craig Road, police have said. Aneas died that night at University Medical Center of one gunshot wound to his left arm.

His death was the latest in a recent string of gun violence in North Las Vegas that has claimed the lives of seven people younger than 20 since September, Las Vegas Review-Journal records show.

Griffin is being held without bail, according to court records.

