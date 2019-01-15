Homicides

North Las Vegas police ID 17-year-old as suspect in boy’s death

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2019 - 11:29 am
 

A 17-year-old boy has been identified as the suspect in a shooting last week that left a 16-year-old boy dead in North Las Vegas.

County booking logs show Allen Griffin, 17, was certified as an adult and transferred Friday to the Clark County Detention Center on one felony count of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon in the death of Aneas David King.

The North Las Vegas Police Department announced an arrest in the case on Thursday, the day after Aneas was shot and killed, but have not released further details.

The shooting happened on Wednesday evening near Coleman Street and San Miguel Avenue, south of West Craig Road, police have said. Aneas died that night at University Medical Center of one gunshot wound to his left arm.

His death was the latest in a recent string of gun violence in North Las Vegas that has claimed the lives of seven people younger than 20 since September, Las Vegas Review-Journal records show.

Griffin is being held without bail, according to court records.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

