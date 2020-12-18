North Las Vegas police investigate afternoon homicide

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the vicinity of Brooks Avenue and Revere Street, south of Cheyenne Avenue.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to Brooks Avenue and Revere Street, south of Cheyenne Avenue, about 2:25 p.m., North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas said. When they arrived they found a man, believed to be in his 30s, with a gunshot wound.

The man died at the scene, Cuevas said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

