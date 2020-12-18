54°F
Homicides

North Las Vegas police investigate afternoon homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2020 - 3:45 pm
 
Updated December 18, 2020 - 4:22 pm
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)


North Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to Brooks Avenue and Revere Street, south of Cheyenne Avenue, about 2:25 p.m., North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas said. When they arrived they found a man, believed to be in his 30s, with a gunshot wound.

The man died at the scene, Cuevas said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

