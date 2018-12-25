North Las Vegas police investigate Christmas Eve homicide

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Monday night.

One person died about 4:45 p.m. in the area of East Lake Mead Boulevard and McDaniel Street, west of Civic Center Drive, North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

Police are still searching for an assailant.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

