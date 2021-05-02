North Las Vegas police investigate deadly shooting

Detectives in North Las Vegas are investigating a Saturday night shooting that killed a man.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas detectives are investigating a Saturday night shooting that killed one man, police said.

About 10:40 p.m., police went to an apartment complex on the 4200 block of North Commerce Street, just south of West Craig Road, after receiving reports of a shooting in the area, the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a Sunday morning news release.

Shortly after arriving at the apartment complex, police received more reports about a shooting between vehicles near Commerce Street and Craig Road.

Police then found a vehicle that hit the center median near the intersection of Craig and Commerce. They also found a man believed to be in his 20s near the vehicle who had been shot multiple times, the department said.

Medical personnel took the man to a hospital, where he died, according to police.

Police said the shooting is not suspected to be a random act of violence. No information on a suspect or arrest were available.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified of his death.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar @reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.