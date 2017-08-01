North Las Vegas police investigate fatal shooting

North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in the Aliante master-planned community in North Las Vegas that left a man dead Monday night.

North Las Vegas Police investigate a shooting near Deer Springs and Aviary ways that left one man dead on Monday, July 31, 2017. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-journal)

Police responded at 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of Deer Springs and Aviary ways, near Aviary Park, to reports of a shooting, North Las Vegas police spokesman Gary Nellis said. They found a 22-year-old man, who had been shot in the upper body, lying in the road, he said.

Someone in a vehicle fired a weapon after an altercation with the victim, who had been in the road, Nellis said. It was unclear whether the shooter knew the victim and it’s unclear whether anyone else was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, Nellis added.

The man shot was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition and died later there, Nellis said.

“This is not a high-crime area,” Nellis said. “I haven’t seen anything like this up here for a very long time.”

Police are questioning a person of interest, a 30-year-old man, in the shooting and are interviewing several witnesses, Nellis said.

The area around the shooting scene will be closed for several hours as police investigate. Drivers are advised to avoid it.

