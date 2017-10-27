North Las Vegas police investigate homicide

(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide Friday afternoon.

Police said the homicide was reported in the 2000 block of Hassell Avenue, near West Lake Mead Boulevard.

#breaking NLVPD Detectives are working a homicide in the 2000 block of Hassell. PIO enroute. Media stage at Comstock and Hassell. — NLVPD (@NLVPD) October 27, 2017

No other details were immediately available.

This marks the 210th homicide in Clark County this year and the 18th investigated by North Las Vegas police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

2000 Hassell Avenue, las vegas, nv