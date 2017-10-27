ad-fullscreen
Homicides

North Las Vegas police investigate homicide

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2017 - 2:24 pm
 
Updated October 27, 2017 - 2:43 pm

North Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide Friday afternoon.

Police said the homicide was reported in the 2000 block of Hassell Avenue, near West Lake Mead Boulevard.

No other details were immediately available.

This marks the 210th homicide in Clark County this year and the 18th investigated by North Las Vegas police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

