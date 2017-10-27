North Las Vegas police investigate homicide

North Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide Friday afternoon.
Police said the homicide was reported in the 2000 block of Hassell Avenue, near West Lake Mead Boulevard.
#breaking NLVPD Detectives are working a homicide in the 2000 block of Hassell. PIO enroute. Media stage at Comstock and Hassell.
— NLVPD (@NLVPD) October 27, 2017
No other details were immediately available.
This marks the 210th homicide in Clark County this year and the 18th investigated by North Las Vegas police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
