North Las Vegas police investigate killing after man found dead in vehicle

North Las Vegas Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2025 - 1:35 pm
 

North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a vehicle Friday afternoon.

According to a news release from the department, officers responded to the 6100 block of Withrow Downs Street, near Walnut Road and East Tropical Parkway in the far northeast corner of the Las Vegas Valley, where they found an unresponsive 25-year-old man inside a vehicle.

The call for service went out just before 5 p.m. on Friday.

After arriving, medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene. The man’s name had not been released as of early Saturday afternoon.

Anyone who may have information was asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

