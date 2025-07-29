106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

North Las Vegas police investigate park homicide

North Las Vegas Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Kaveon Phillips (Metropolitan Police Department)
2 men sentenced to prison for killing over COVID-19 loan dispute
This undated image provided by Las Vegas Dept. of Motor Vehicles shows Shane Tamura. (Las Vega ...
NYC shooter was previously arrested at Las Vegas casino
NYC gunman worked surveillance at Strip casino, official confirms
Isaac George is led into a courtroom with his attorneys Ozzie Fumo and Lisa Rasmussen during hi ...
‘We were so confused’: Trial opens in killing of North Las Vegas girl mistakenly targeted
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2025 - 4:28 pm
 

North Las Vegas police detectives were investigating a homicide after the death of a man who was found unresponsive in a park, according to a press release.

The man was found unresponsive by officers at a park near Tropical Parkway and Goldfield Street on Tuesday at around 2:50 a.m., according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

“Medical personnel responded and attempted life-saving measures, but unfortunately the male succumbed to his injuries,” the press release said.

Police said a suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

The man’s identity, along with his cause of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office, police said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. Tipsters who wish stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or go online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kurtis Hatherly, older brother of Joey Perry, speaks to the crowd gathered for a candlelight vi ...
18-year-old woman arrested in Pahrump fatal shooting case
By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times

The charges against the suspect in the shooting death of Joey Perry include providing misleading information about the whereabouts of a suspect’s cellphone.

MORE STORIES