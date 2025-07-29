North Las Vegas police investigate park homicide

A man was found unresponsive by officers at a park near Tropical Parkway and Goldfield Street on Tuesday morning around 2:50 a.m., according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

North Las Vegas police detectives were investigating a homicide after the death of a man who was found unresponsive in a park, according to a press release.

“Medical personnel responded and attempted life-saving measures, but unfortunately the male succumbed to his injuries,” the press release said.

Police said a suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

The man’s identity, along with his cause of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office, police said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. Tipsters who wish stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or go online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

