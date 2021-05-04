77°F
Homicides

North Las Vegas police investigate teen’s fatal shooting Monday night

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2021 - 8:59 am
 
Updated May 4, 2021 - 10:24 am
(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday night in North Las Vegas, officials said.

Officers were called at about 8:30 p.m.to the 2300 block of North Daley Street, a residential area near Carey Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North, after receiving reports of an injured person, the North Las Vegas Police Department said.

When they arrived, they found the injured teen suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He died at the scene, the department said.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday morning identified him as 15-year-old Sebastian Parra. His cause and manner of death had not been determined.

The shooting is not believed to be random, police said. Further information about the death was not immediately available on Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the man’s death can contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

