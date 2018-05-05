North Las Vegas police investigating early morning homicide

North Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide early Saturday. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

North Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide early Saturday.

The North Las Vegas Police Department announced the homicide just after 12:20 a.m. on the 3400 block of East Cheyenne Avenue, near North Pecos Road and Las Vegas Boulevard North.

#BREAKING The NLVPD is working a homicide investigation in the 3400 block of East Cheyenne. Please avoid the area if possible. PIO is enroute. — NLVPD (@NLVPD) May 5, 2018

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

