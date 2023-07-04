104°F
Homicides

North Las Vegas police investigating fatal home invasion shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 4, 2023 - 4:36 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that killed a suspected home intruder.

Police responded at around 1 p.m. Tuesday to a call about a home intruder who was shot after breaking into a house on the 600 block of Sand Sage Avenue, near Carey Avenue and Revere Street.

According to a news release from North Las Vegas police, when officers got to the scene, they found an adult man dead. The residents who live at the house told the police that they did not know the man.

Police said the victim entered the house through the front door before he was shot.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

