North Las Vegas police on Thursday morning blocked off a portion of Daley Street near Las Vegas Boulevard and Carey Avenue after a man was shot. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in North Las Vegas .

According to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt, the man was shot in the 2500 block of Daley Street. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

2500 block of Daley Street, North Las Vegas, nv