North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that turned into a homicide, officials said late Friday. The shooting occurred in the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department tweet. Police are asking residents to avoid the area if possible.

North Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

3300 block of Civic Center Drive, North Las Vegas