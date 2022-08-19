North Las Vegas police investigating homicide involving juvenile

Officers responded to the 3900 block of Coleman to investigate and found a juvenile who appeared to have suffered an apparent gunshot wound, according to North Las Vegas police.

North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide that left a male juvenile dead Thursday evening.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. to the 3900 block of Coleman Street, near Clayton Street and West Alexander Road, to investigate and found a juvenile who appeared to have suffered an apparent gunshot wound, according to North Las Vegas police spokesman Alex Cuevas.

Detectives and crime scene investigators have been called to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

