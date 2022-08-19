89°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Homicides

North Las Vegas police investigating homicide involving juvenile

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 

North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide that left a male juvenile dead Thursday evening.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. to the 3900 block of Coleman Street, near Clayton Street and West Alexander Road, to investigate and found a juvenile who appeared to have suffered an apparent gunshot wound, according to North Las Vegas police spokesman Alex Cuevas.

Detectives and crime scene investigators have been called to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man who drove Lambo 141 mph before hitting, killing moped rider sentenced
Man who drove Lambo 141 mph before hitting, killing moped rider sentenced
2
$20M steakhouse to open atop new Strip project
$20M steakhouse to open atop new Strip project
3
Raiders’ first phase of player cuts includes surprise at WR
Raiders’ first phase of player cuts includes surprise at WR
4
2 school bus drivers attacked, school district says
2 school bus drivers attacked, school district says
5
Parts of Henderson receive up to half an inch of rain
Parts of Henderson receive up to half an inch of rain
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This June 23, 2011, file booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James "White ...
Three men charged with killing Whitey Bulger
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

The suspects, including a Mafia hitman, are accused of killing the notorious Boston crime boss in a West Virginia prison.

Close-up of lights on roof of police car.
16-year-old shot by another teen, records show
By / RJ

A 16-year-old was fatally shot by another 16-year-old in a friend’s bedroom, according to records from the Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County coroner’s office.