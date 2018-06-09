North Las Vegas police investigating homicide near Friday’s triple shooting

North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Saturday morning at the same location of Friday’s triple shooting that left one man dead.

Just after 9:30 a.m., the North Las Vegas Police Department announced its second homicide investigation in just over 24 hours on the 2500 block of Ellis Street. Details surrounding the killing were not immediately available Saturday morning.

Officers have responded to another homicide at the same location as yesterday, 2500 blk of Ellis St. #NLVPD PIO enroute — NLVPD (@NLVPD) June 9, 2018

Police were first called to Ellis Street about 5:15 a.m. Friday, where a shooting inside a fourplex killed one man and injured a 13-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man. The surviving victims suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

Appears to be the same fourplex where yesterday’s homicide occurred that is taped off. Will be hearing from @NLVPD spokesman Aaron Patty soon. #RJnow pic.twitter.com/iNA50QcXHp — Rio Lacanlale (@riolacanlale) June 9, 2018 Update: the homicides are believed to be related. A man was found dead inside the same unit of the fourplex just before 7 am. Police at this time believe they are looking for one suspect. — Rio Lacanlale (@riolacanlale) June 9, 2018

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the back apartment where the shooting happened Friday, police said.

According to police, the homicides are related and are not considered random acts of violence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

