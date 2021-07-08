North Las Vegas police investigating homicide on Tonopah Avenue

Officers were investigating the crime on the 2600 block of Tonopah Avenue, which left one man dead.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide from Thursday morning.

Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said in a text to the Review-Journal that officers were investigating on the 2600 block of Tonopah Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Civic Center Drive, which left a man in his 50s or 60s dead around 5:30 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

