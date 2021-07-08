110°F
Homicides

North Las Vegas police investigating homicide on Tonopah Avenue

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2021 - 12:49 pm
 
Updated July 8, 2021 - 1:14 pm
North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide from Thursday morning.

Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said in a text to the Review-Journal that officers were investigating on the 2600 block of Tonopah Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Civic Center Drive, which left a man in his 50s or 60s dead around 5:30 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

