North Las Vegas police investigating homicide on Tonopah Avenue
Officers were investigating the crime on the 2600 block of Tonopah Avenue, which left one man dead.
North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide from Thursday morning.
Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said in a text to the Review-Journal that officers were investigating on the 2600 block of Tonopah Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Civic Center Drive, which left a man in his 50s or 60s dead around 5:30 a.m.
No other information was immediately available.
