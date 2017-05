May 22, 2017 - 6:53 am

North Las Vegas police. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday morning.

The department tweeted about the homicide near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road about 6:45 a.m.

