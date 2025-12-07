North Las Vegas police investigating shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured

Two people were killed and another was injured early Sunday in a shooting on Coastal Dreams Avenue, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release

Two people were killed and another was injured early Sunday in a shooting on Coastal Dreams Avenue, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release.

Officers were dispatched around 2:11 a.m. to the 500 block of Coastal Dreams Avenue for reports of a shooting, police said. When they arrived, they found three victims. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third was taken to the University Medical Center’s trauma unit, where the person was listed in stable condition.

Police said the suspect fled before officers arrived.

Detectives and crime scene investigators responded and are continuing to investigate. The Clark County coroner’s office will release the names of the two people killed, along with their cause and manner of death, pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.