North Las Vegas police look for gunman who killed security guard

W​ednesday morning’s rainstorm washed away any forensic evidence that may have been left behind at the scene of a shooting at a construction site in a new North Las Vegas neighborhood, where a private security guard was killed while watching over the site.

By Friday, detectives had exhausted the few leads they had, and the shooter or shooters remained at large, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

Detectives believe the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday on the 2400 block of Evening Snow Court, near Carey Avenue and Revere Street, which is lined with skeletons of nearly completed homes.

The handful of residents living in newly built homes on nearby Desert Senna Avenue told police they heard gunshots around 4 a.m., but no one called police, Leavitt said.

​Had the shooting occurred on any other day, Leavitt said, the 23-year-old victim, Naajee Johnson of Las Vegas, would likely have been found by at least 6 a.m., when construction workers typically begin their workdays. But because of the rain, Leavitt said, they didn’t arrive at the construction site until about 10 a.m.

It was then that the workers called 911 after finding the security guard dead inside his vehicle, which was parked next to a green dumpster at the end of the cul-de-sac. He had been shot multiple times, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

On Friday afternoon, shards of glass from the victim’s shattered car window still lay scattered on the ground.

Jose, a construction worker, told the Review-Journal on Friday that people often try to break into dumpsters on construction sites looking for scraps of material.

“It’s too bad. He was too young,” he said of the victim as he pointed out the broken glass.

It was not clear why the North Las Vegas Police Department waited until Friday to announce the homicide.

“Detectives are still working on a motive for the homicide and are attempting to identify a suspect at this time,” the department said in a Friday statement asking that anyone with information contact police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

The man will be identified after the Clark County coroner’s office notifies his family of his death. The slaying is the 17th homicide in Clark County this year and the fifth investigated by North Las Vegas police.

36.204147, -115.151173