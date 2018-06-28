North Las Vegas police look for suspect after man shot, killed

North Las Vegas Police are investigating a homicide Thursday, June 28, 2018, on the 600 block of Rubber Tree Avenue. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a homicide early Thursday morning.

At 1:30 a.m., officers and crime scene investigators were at the scene on the 600 block of Rubber Tree Avenue, near Gowan Road and Revere Street.

Police said they received multiple calls and when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot several times.

He died at the scene.

Here's the preliminary info from @NLVPD spokesman Aaron Patty. Detectives are knocking on doors in the neighborhood to find home surveillance footage. No suspects have been identified but police believe there was only one shooter. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/NDwOqB5FgK — Max Michor (@MaxMichor) June 28, 2018



According to North Las Vegas Police spokesman Aaron Patty, homicide detectives are knocking on doors in the neighborhood hoping to find someone who has surveillance footage.

No suspects have been identified and police ate still searching for the shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

