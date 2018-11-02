North Las Vegas police name officers involved in deadly shooting

North Las Vegas police on Friday named the two officers involved in the Wednesday shooting of Gonzalo Rico.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

North Las Vegas police on Friday named the two officers involved in the shooting of a 26-year-old man Wednesday.

The officers were Ramin Nassiri and Christopher Colwell, the North Las Vegas Police Department said Friday afternoon.

The man shot to death by the officers was Gonzalo Rico, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said Friday.

About 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, the officers noticed Rico’s pickup truck stopped near Statz Street and Emmons Avenue. North Las Vegas police have said the officers attempted to speak with him and gave him commands, but he ignored them.

Rico, who was not armed, then drove the truck toward the officers, striking Nassiri, police spokesman Eric Leavitt said. Both officers then fired several rounds into the pickup, and Rico died at the scene. Nassiri suffered a knee injury after being struck by the vehicle.

It is unclear why the officers tried to speak with Rico. The pickup was not stolen, and the man was not known to police, Leavitt said.

Nassiri and Colwell were not part of the Police Department’s body-worn camera pilot program and were not wearing body cameras.

Both officers are assigned to North Las Vegas’ patrol division at south area command, police said. Nassiri has worked with the department since December 2015, and Colwell has worked since January 2016. Both are on routine paid leave during the investigation.

North Las Vegas police are expected to release further details of the shooting on Monday, according to Leavitt.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.