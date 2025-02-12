North Las Vegas police provide details about shooting that left officer dead

The North Las Vegas Police Department is expected to release details about the Feb. 5 shootout that left officer Jason Roscow, 46, and Alexander Mathis, 25, dead.

Law enforcement officers from around the area line up as a hearse carrying the casket of slain North Las Vegas police officer Jason Roscow, 46, arrives at Palm Mortuary, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. Roscow was shot Tuesday near Lone Mountain Road and Camino Al Norte.

Law enforcement officers from around the area salute as the casket carrying slain North Las Vegas police officer Jason Roscow, 46, is unloaded from a hearse at Palm Mortuary, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. Roscow was shot Tuesday near Lone Mountain Road and Camino Al Norte. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A hearse carrying the casket of slain North Las Vegas police officer Jason Roscow is escorted from the county coroner's office to Palm Mortuary Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. Roscow was shot Tuesday near Lone Mountain Road and Camino Al Norte. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The North Las Vegas Police Department on Wednesday is expected to release more information about a shootout last week that left officer Jason Roscow dead.

Roscow, a 46-year-old father of two young boys whose career with the department spanned 17 years, died at University Medical Center after he was shot multiple times by Alexander Mathis, 25, police said.

Despite having suffered several gunshot wounds, Roscow was able to return fire, hitting Mathis, who also died, police said.

Roscow, who had worked in the traffic division for several years, returned to patrol last February.

“He really would light a room,” said Officer Philip Karas, president of the North Las Vegas Police Officers Association, the union that represents North Las Vegas officers. “He was a very funny individual, always uplifting those around him. It’s a shame for the people just coming on and the people that we hire after that will never get to know him or learn from his experience.”

