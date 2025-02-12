44°F
Homicides

North Las Vegas police provide details about shooting that left officer dead

A hearse carrying the casket of slain North Las Vegas police officer Jason Roscow is escorted from the county coroner's office to Palm Mortuary Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. Roscow was shot Tuesday near Lone Mountain Road and Camino Al Norte. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Officer Jason Roscow (North Las Vegas Police Department)
By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2025 - 10:19 am
 

The North Las Vegas Police Department on Wednesday is expected to release more information about a shootout last week that left officer Jason Roscow dead.

Roscow, a 46-year-old father of two young boys whose career with the department spanned 17 years, died at University Medical Center after he was shot multiple times by Alexander Mathis, 25, police said.

Despite having suffered several gunshot wounds, Roscow was able to return fire, hitting Mathis, who also died, police said.

Roscow, who had worked in the traffic division for several years, returned to patrol last February.

“He really would light a room,” said Officer Philip Karas, president of the North Las Vegas Police Officers Association, the union that represents North Las Vegas officers. “He was a very funny individual, always uplifting those around him. It’s a shame for the people just coming on and the people that we hire after that will never get to know him or learn from his experience.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com

