Homicides

North Las Vegas police provide details in fatal shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2022 - 2:04 pm
 
Updated October 13, 2022 - 2:23 pm
North Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Martin Luther K ...
North Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Carey Avenue on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
North Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Martin Luther K ...
North Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Carey Avenue on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A candle with "I Love You Cousin" message is placed on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, where ...
A candle with "I Love You Cousin" message is placed on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, where police fatally shot a man near the Martin Luther King, Jr. statue at the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Carey Avenue on Monday night, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

North Las Vegas police released more information Thursday after officers fatally shot a man they said was pointing a gun at people on Sunday.

Christopher Earl Smith Jr., 44, of Las Vegas was shot multiple times Sunday while standing near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Carey Avenue, according to the Clark County coroner’s office and the North Las Vegas Police Department.

“The initial caller said the man was wearing a Halloween mask and was threatening and pointing a gun at him and other people,” police spokesman Alex Cuevas said at the scene Sunday.

Police described the mask as Michael Myers-style and said Smith was pulling a gun on people near the Martin Luther King Jr. statue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

