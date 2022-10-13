North Las Vegas police provide details in fatal shooting

Police described the mask as Michael Myers-style and said Christopher Earl Smith Jr. was pulling a gun on people near the Martin Luther King Jr. statue.

North Las Vegas police released more information Thursday after officers fatally shot a man they said was pointing a gun at people on Sunday.

North Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Carey Avenue on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

North Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Carey Avenue on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A candle with "I Love You Cousin" message is placed on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, where police fatally shot a man near the Martin Luther King, Jr. statue at the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Carey Avenue on Monday night, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Christopher Earl Smith Jr., 44, of Las Vegas was shot multiple times Sunday while standing near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Carey Avenue, according to the Clark County coroner’s office and the North Las Vegas Police Department.

“The initial caller said the man was wearing a Halloween mask and was threatening and pointing a gun at him and other people,” police spokesman Alex Cuevas said at the scene Sunday.

Police described the mask as Michael Myers-style and said Smith was pulling a gun on people near the Martin Luther King Jr. statue.

