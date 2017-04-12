North Las Vegas police report death of weekend shooting victim

University Medical Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police have opened a homicide investigation after a young man who was shot Saturday died on Tuesday night.

About 2 a.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the 3500 block of Mercury Street, near Civic Center Drive. He was transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit in critical condition, police said.

The initial investigation showed the victim and his shooter may have known each other, but detectives “are still looking into leads,” the department said in a statement. No suspect information has been released.

The Clark County Coroner’s office will identify the victim after his family has been notified.

This is the 54th homicide in Clark County and the sixth homicide investigated by North Las Vegas police in 2017.

