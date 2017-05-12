North Las Vegas police say shooting victim likely knew killer

A man was found shot to death Thursday night, May 11,2017, in the 2100 block of Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

North Las Vegas police say a 23-year-old man shot to death Thursday night may have known the man who killed him.

The man was found dead about 8:20 p.m. Thursday in a parking lot on the 2100 block of East Cheyenne Avenue, according to police.

Detectives said the shooter approached the man outside a retail store before shooting him at least once and fleeing the scene. Police believe the men knew one another before the shooting.

The Clark County coroner will identify the victim after his next of kin have been notified.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

2100 block of East Cheyenne Avenue, las vegas, nv