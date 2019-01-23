North Las Vegas police seek 2 suspects in fatal shooting

North Las Vegas police are looking for two suspects in a shooting Tuesday evening that left one man dead in a residential area near West Craig Road and North Commerce Street.

About 4 p.m., officers were called to Rancho Linda and Casa Norte Drive, a residential area near West Craig Road and North Commerce Street, where they found a 36-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives have determined that the man, who had not been identified Tuesday by the Clark County coroner’s office, met with the suspects prior to the shooting, although their relationship remained unclear. Investigators said they do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence.

The suspects were seen leaving the area in a vehicle shortly after shots were fired, police said, but detectives were “not prepared” to release descriptions of either the suspect or the vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

