North Las Vegas police seek leads in slaying of man during robbery

North Las Vegas police are looking for the person or persons who killed a 19-year-old man during a robbery last month in a Walgreens parking lot on Las Vegas Boulevard North.

Officers responding to reports of a robbery in the parking lot of a Walgreens at 3030 Las Vegas Boulevard North shortly after 9:10 p.m on Jan. 17 found Deionte Taylor suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, where he died the next day.

North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt said homicide detectives were not dispatched to the scene because doctors said they believed Taylor would survive. His death was recently ruled a homicide by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Leavitt said the shooter was still at large on Monday.

Taylor’s death was the 10th homicide in Clark County this year, and the North Las Vegas Police Department’s second homicide investigation, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

