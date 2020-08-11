North Las Vegas police seek man for questioning in homicide

North Las Vegas police have released a video of a person wanted for questioning in an Aug. 3 homicide.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police have released a video of a person wanted for questioning in an Aug. 3 homicide.

Police said they were called to the 1900 block of North 5th Street at 3 a.m. for a report of a stabbing. They found a man who later died from his stab wounds. No further information has been released about the victim.

Police subsequently located video showing a potential suspect walking east on Lake Mead Boulevard from North 5th.

“Witnesses described the suspect as a Hispanic or Native American male with medium complexion, medium length, black, scraggly, curly hair, and an unshaved face,” police said in a news release. “He was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt, dark shorts, white socks, black shoes, and a blue backpack with colored trim around the outside zippered pocket.”

Police are trying to determine a motive for the slaying and “are working around the clock attempting to identify a suspect at this time.”

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.