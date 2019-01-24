North Las Vegas police to reveal details on 2 deaths at same address

North Las Vegas police are expected to release additional details in a press conference Thursday on two deaths this week at the same address.

The Review-Journal will livestream the press conference at 10 a.m.

The deaths were those of a 37-year-old man suspected in a sexual assault, who was shot and killed by police officers, and an “adult person” later found inside the home that the suspect exited.

Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Glider Street, in a residential neighborhood near North Fifth Street and East Lake Mead Boulevard, on Monday to investigate the sexual assault, initially reported at a police station. A man ran out of the residence when officers arrived and jumped into a white-four door sedan parked in front, police said on Tuesday.

The man ignored officers’ commands to exit the sedan and began ramming multiple vehicles in the area, including a police patrol vehicle, prompting multiple officers to open fire “to stop the immediate threat to themselves and to the public,” police said on Tuesday. The man died at the scene.

No officers were injured.

While clearing the home following the shooting, officers found an adult person dead inside the home. The coroner’s office said that person, whose gender was not revealed, died in a bedroom. Police said they were investigating the death as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

