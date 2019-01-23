North Las Vegas shooting leaves 1 dead

North Las Vegas police (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday afternoon in North Las Vegas.

The shooting happened on the 4800 block of Rancho Linda, near North Commerce Street and West Craig Road, North Las Vegas police posted on social media. Officers responded to the neighborhood about 4 p.m. and found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, police spokesman Aaron Patty said at briefing from the scene. The man died at the scene, he said.

The shooting came a day after North Las Vegas police fatally shot a man they said rammed several vehicles, including a patrol vehicle, in front of a residence on the 2100 block of Glider Street. Police discovered a body inside the residence while clearing it following the shooting. Officers are investigating the death as a homicide.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.