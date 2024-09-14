North Las Vegas shooting victim dies, suspect named by police

A shooting earlier this week turned fatal with the death of the victim. In addition, the suspect arrested after fleeing the scene has been named by NLV police.

A shooting earlier this week turned fatal with the death of the victim. In addition, the suspect arrested after fleeing the scene has been named by North Las Vegas police.

The unidentified wheelchair-bound man was shot in the head inside his apartment late Tuesday on the 1700 block of Yale Street, near Main Street and Las Vegas Boulevard North, according to police.

The 50-year-old man was immediately transported to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He had been listed in critical condition until police learned of his death Friday.

Police said the suspect is Willie Brown Jr., who was in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. He was arrested the night of the shooting, but was not identified by police.

The suspect fled from the 9 p.m. incident. He was later confronted by a person near the 200 block of Judson Street. The suspect fired toward the person, but missed. He then fled and attempted to evade capture but was apprehended by officers.

Brown was initially on two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, convicted person in possession of a firearm, and additional charges. He will be rebooked on open murder charges, a news release stated.

Anyone who may have information about this crime to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

The identity of the victim as well as his cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

